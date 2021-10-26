NDC dignitaries 'storm' Odumase-Sunyani for funeral of Boateng Gyan's late father

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Dignitaries including former Finance Minister and Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, and Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, were among guests that graced the funeral service of Opanyin Kofi Yeboah, father of former NDC National Organiser, Yaw Boateng Gyan.



The event was held at Odumase-Sunyani last Saturday 24th October 2021 in the Bono region of Ghana after a commendation service.



The road to his final internment, which began on Thursday with service of song, culminated in a commendation service at the family house before he was finally laid to rest.



The highlight of the event was the presence of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and his encourage including heavy security detail.



Opanyin Kofi Yeboah was laid to rest at his hometown, Odumase-Sunyani on Saturday, 23rd October 2021.



He was 105 years.