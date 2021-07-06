NDC demo is to wake up Akufo-Addo from his slumber – Agbana

Politics of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has emphasized that the demonstration organized by his party and concerned youth of the country is a wake-up call for President Nana Akufo-Addo to the plight of Ghanaians.



He said the Akufo-Addo-led government has been very insensitive to the plight and suffering of Ghanaians, necessitating protests and upheavals across the country.



Mr. Agbana says President Akufo-Addo is quick to console outsiders like in the Notre Dame and George Floyd cases in their respective countries but reluctant to speak and condemn brutalities under his watch in the country, cases in point being Techiman South and Macho Kaaka’s murder in Ejura.



He explained that as a leader, how one responds to situations tells a lot about how much that the people mean to the leader.



Therefore, President Akufo-Addo’s lack of alacrity in handling situations under his watch, especially concerning Ghanaians, he insists, has been nothing but poor.



Mr. Agbana said it took incessant calls from civil society organizations (CSOs) to press the government to respond to the upheavals in Ejura but rather than condemning the gruesome murder of Mohammed Iddrisu, he instead commissioned a three-member committee to investigate the clash between the joint forces and the youth of Ejura without saying a word about the killings.



He said this while on the New Day show on TV3 Tuesday, July 6.



Mr. Agbana was commenting ahead of Tuesday’s demonstration by his party to demand justice for the gruesome murder of Macho Kaaka and the economic hardships in the country under President Akufo-Addo.



“There have been incidents in the past in other countries where sometimes one life is lost but our President is very quick to make a comment, to speak on it. As we speak, President Akufo-Addo has not spoken about Techiman South and the people that died over there. President Akufo-Addo has not spoken about Ejura killings, apart from setting up a committee and even that is after Ghanaians mounted pressure on him.







“At the time Ghanaians were asking him to speak about the Ejura killings, President Akufo-Addo was only interested in telling us how Toyota was setting up an assembly plant and all that,” he said.



He added: “So the point is that because the President is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians, we needed to wake him up with this demonstration. When you are responding to an emergency, the alacrity with which you do it really speaks volumes, how many days did it take the President to set up the committee?



How many days did it take the calls from Ghanaians? In fact, virtually every Ghanaian and civil society organization was forcing President Akufo-Addo to speak on the matter.



“Meanwhile, you receive daily National Security briefings, so we are of the view that maybe the President is asleep and he is not aware of these happenings so we want to wake him up with the demonstrations and that is why we march to the Flagstaff House today to present a petition to the President, then we go to the Speaker of Parliament in Parliament House and present another petition as well.”