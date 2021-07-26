NDC demands comprehensive audit of all COVID-19 related expenditure

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The NDC says it wants all expenditure on the Coronavirus audited



• Haruna Iddrisu explained that the NDC wants the current government to also audit the monies spent before the elections



• He made this known at a forum in Accra



Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has stated that they want, as a matter of urgency, a comprehensive audit of all expenditures that have been undertaken since the Coronavirus started in Ghana.



According to him, there is the need to know how much has been spent since the pandemic was recorded in the country, as well as every other spending that has been done towards the fight against the coronavirus.



“The Minority is demanding a comprehensive audit of all COVID-related expenditure in the country, including and adding on the 21 billion that was spent prior to the elections,” he explained.



He made this known at an NDC Ranking Members Forum on the Policy Dialogue on the Economy in Accra addressed by Cassiel Ato Forson, who is a member of the Finance Committee of Parliament.







