NDC demands apology from Bossman Asare over Savelugu comment

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding an unqualified apology from a Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Dr Eric Bossman Asare, for comments made on Monday regarding voting in the Savelugu Constituency.



The Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Services at a press conference in disputing claims by NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, that the elections on December 7, 2020 were bedaubed with over one million stuffed ballots, cited Savelugu as the only area where overvoting was recorded.



Dr Bossman Asare said Mr Mahama’s allegations were untrue, calling on the police to investigate the former president.



For the NDC in the Northern Region, the roping in of Savelugu is deliberate on the part of the senior EC official.



“We are convinced that the Jean Mensah, Bossman Asare EC are deliberately seeking to twist the facts of the Savelugu incident to serve the interest of their collaborators the Npp,” the party said in a press release on Tuesday, October 26.



“After all, at all material times, the facts as regards the Kadia polling station incident of over voting in the Savelugu Constituency had to do with presidential elections and not Parliamentary elections as Bossman Asare will want the unsuspecting public to believe.”



The NDC claims since the result of the parliamentary polls is being contested in court, the Deputy EC Chair passed the comments in order to favour the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which lost the seat.



It said already the official involved, one Ismael Quarshie, has been arrested, charged and convicted on his own pleading.



What is more, the press release said, EC’s officials at the regional and district levels are aware of the processes and do “not support what Bossman Asare wants the whole world to believe”.



“We end by calling on Bossman Asare to immediately retract his false claims and apologize to the people of Ghana in whose interests he’s supposed to be working.”



