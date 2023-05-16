NDC delegates punished Duffuor Jnr because of his father – CEO of Global Info Analytics

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah, has blamed Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for his son's defeat in the NDC parliamentary primaries.



According to him, Dr. Duffuor's interlocutory injunction against the party had a significant impact on his son's electoral prospects.



In an interview with Citi TV, Mussa Dankwah stated that the injunction played a pivotal role in his son's defeat. He claimed that the delegates punished Duffuor Jr. for his father's actions.



“What happened in Afram Plains was clearly a family feud between the incumbent, MP Alex Adomako and Duffuor Jnr. If Duffuor senior hadn’t thrown dynamite in the NDC race, the son would have won that seat. If the man had remained in the race, his son would have won the race. Duffuor Snr made enemies in the NDC by the court action he took. There are people who would have voted for the son, but I think the family was punished.



“If Duffuor Snr had played his cards well, his son would have won the seat,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



It may be recalled that, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, announced his withdrawal from the party's presidential primaries which was held for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The decision was made public during a press briefing held late Friday evening at the Institute of Fiscal Studies in Accra.



Dr. Duffuor, who had been eagerly vying for the NDC's presidential race, cited flawed processes leading up to the elections as his primary reason for withdrawing.



However, Dr. Duffuor’s son, Duffuor Jnr went ahead to contest a parliamentary election in the primaries but lost by nine votes to his opponent Hajia Nasira Afrah in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency.



