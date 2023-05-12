NDC declares 11 constituencies in Ashanti as hotspots; urges police to keep close eye on them

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Eleven constituencies in the Ashanti Region have been declared ‘Hotspots’ by the Regional Secretariat of the NDC, as it prepares for Saturday's primaries.



The 11 ‘Hotspots’ are among 46 Constituencies in the region, where the flagbearer contest will take place. However, the Manhyia South Constituency has been declared ineligible to take part in the exercise.



Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Isham Alhassan Bonsu, disclosed this to GBCNEWS in Kumasi.



Ashanti Region has 47 Constituencies, the largest in the country. The elections which are in two parts, electing parliamentary and presidential hopefuls, will take place concurrently in most of the constituencies except a few of them.



Constituencies such as Mampong, Adansi Asokwa, Fomena, Obuasi East, Manhyia South, Kumawu and Tafo will take part in only the flagbearer polls because they are either presenting an unopposed parliamentary aspirant or there are unresolved issues among the party members.



In all, about 6,000 delegates from all the 6,737 branches of the party, and 1,425 constituency and regional executives, former ministers and deputy ministers of state, Council of Elders Members among others constituting 62,054 electoral colleges, are eligible to vote in the two elections in the region.



For now, only the Manhyia South Constituency has been stopped from taking part in both the parliamentary and flagbearer contest due to a Court Injunction. This means 46 Constituencies will participate in the polls with about 76 Parliamentary aspirants cleared to contest.



The Kumawu Constituency already has its parliamentary candidate for the upcoming by-election later this month and also next year’s election.



In an interview with GBCNEWS at the Regional Secretariat in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NDC, Isham Alhassan, said apart from two Constituencies with minor disagreements over the delegates’ list which he is certain will be amicably resolved in time, all the approved Constituencies are set to undertake the exercise.



According to the Regional Organizer, 11 Constituencies have been declared as ‘Hotspots’ with the potential of violent misunderstanding for which the Police have been asked to take charge to avert any disturbances.



Mr. Alhassan said a special arrangement has been made for delegates from the hinterlands as well as members of the Seventh Day faith to vote.



Mr. Alhassan assured that as a Party determined to win next year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the NDC’s regional executives have resolved to create a level playing field for all the contenders to reduce to the barest minimum, any acrimonies if any, to present a united and formidable front toward achieving the set goal for 2024.



He, therefore, appealed to all the interested individuals and groups within the party in the region to ensure mutual trust, respect and confidence in the measures put in place for the success of the primaries.



The Regional Organizer said even though the official schedule for the elections is between 7 am and 4 pm, polls could close at any time within the period and results declared only if every eligible delegate has voted.