NDC deceiving supporters with petition to police on election 2020 – AG

Politics of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Godfred Dame claims NDC is deceiving its supporters that 2020 elections were rigged



He said constant propagating of the message will make NDC supporters believe Mahama performed better in the elections



The NDC had petitioned IGP to investigate the alleged illegal printing of excess presidential ballot papers



Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is deceiving its supporters with claims that the 2020 elections were rigged.



According to him, in propagating such a message, the party wants its supporters to believe that their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama performed better than he actually did in the 2020 elections.



The AG further indicated that the NDC has no proof to repeatedly state that the 2020 general elections were not credible, describing that current posturing as a desperate attempt to take the spotlight off the abysmal performance of their candidate.



He said it was baffling as to why the party would take up its allegations to the police after its witnesses failed to prove their case during the election petition hearing at the Supreme Court.



Speaking at the Commonwealth Election Professionals Initiative Africa Region Training Program in Accra on Monday, November 15, 2021, Godfred Dame said:



“Where that [claim] emanated from, I don’t know. What is even more surprising is the forum at which they made the allegation. They had the opportunity of filing such a claim at the Supreme Court, and they couldn’t even prove it. They couldn’t even tell the number of votes they obtained. I think it shows the total confusion that they are living under and in my view, it is just an attempt to unnecessarily deceive their supporters to think that Mahama performed any better, he did not.”



The NDC has recently petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, to probe the alleged illegal printing of excess presidential ballot papers in the 2020 general elections.



The party has also insisted that there was overvoting in the 2020 elections.



The party claims its petition was occasioned by the fact that there had not been any update on investigations on electoral malpractices and violence that characterized the election and voter registration exercise.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission also recently urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate claims by former president John Mahama that there was over-voting in the 2020 general elections.



A Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, disputed the claim and appealed to the police to immediately investigate it.



