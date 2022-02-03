NDC cuts ties with Koku Anyidoho's 'Atta Mills Institute'

Politics of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its decision to cut ties with the Atta-Mills Institute, an institute set up to preserve the ideals and legacies of late president John Evans Atta-Mills.



According to the NDC, it only recognises the newly launched John Evans Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage as the sole institute for the promotion of the ideals and legacies of the late president John Evans Atta-Mills and not the already established Atta Mills Institute with former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho as the Executive Director.



The Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Otokunor speaking on Accra-based Joy FM said the newly launched John Evans Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage takes precedence over all other organisations purporting to champion the ideals of the former president.



“As a party, we only recognise the newly launched memorial heritage as the only organisation for the preservation of the ideals of the first president of the Fourth Republic to have died in office.



“No other foundation or institute is in competition with the newly launched memorial heritage to help commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the passing of the late third president of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.



He added that the heritage is the only organisation that stands for what the late president stood for as a lecturer, a politician, a family man, and a statesman.



“This memorial heritage will better serve the interest of the party in preserving the ideals and legacies of the late president,” he noted