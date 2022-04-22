NDC could cause monumental damage to Ghana with Serwaa Broni allegations – Andy Kankam

Politics of Friday, 22 April 2022

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, has cautioned the minority caucus of Parliament against dragging the high office of the President to the mud by giving credence to claims made by one ‘Serwaa Broni’.



According to him, allegations leveled against President Akufo-Addo by ‘Serwaa Broni’ should not be the focus of Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), adding that ‘there are more pressing matters of national interest’.



“The minority should be focused on something else and not on this issue that is trying to drag the repute of Ghana into the gutter. Akufo-Addo is the President of Ghana and not the President of the NPP, NDC, or CPP. We should not do this,” he stated.



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he described the NDC’s reaction to her (Serwaa Broni) allegations as dignifying gossip.



“The NDC should be careful. This is just gossip and they want to dignify it. This is a dangerous precedent being set and we must be careful. We should not in the name of party politics cause monumental damage to the country.”



Opposition Members of Parliament have hinted at plans to take legal action against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following allegations by one Evelyn Serwaa Broni in a live video over the weekend.



The NDC caucus in a statement signed by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu said the allegations raised by Madam Broni raise issues of “abuse of office, human right violations and conduct which bring the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute,” hence the need for the caucus to take action.



