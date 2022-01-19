NDC compromised Bagbin’s security; not gov’t, not GAF – Oduro

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A former Deputy Minister of Defence in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has blamed the leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for jeopardising the security of Speaker Alban Bagbin.



According to Major (Rtd) Derek Oduro, the letter purportedly written to the Speaker by the military high command announcing the removal of his military detail on the basis that they were improperly assigned, was leaked to the press by the NDC leadership in parliament.



He added that the document to the Speaker’s office was a classified document that should not have been leaked to people who do not need to know.



The former deputy minister who was an MP for Nkoranza North, said this in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, host of Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Monday, 17 January 2022.



“The military, as a body, detests being drawn into petty politics,” he cautioned.



He stated that the military cannot be blamed for what has transpired between the office of the Speaker and the army hierarchy as far as the security of the Speaker of Parliament is concerned.



He further extricated the military from any wrongdoing in the matter.



He maintained that “there had not been any Speaker of Parliament who had military detail since the advent of the 1992 constitutional dispensation”, adding: “All Speaker’s had police protection as part of the Article 71 officeholders”.



