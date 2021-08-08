NDC communicator slams Sefa Kayi over his NPA Board appointment

General News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

An outspoken member of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku, has slammed renowned broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, following the latter's appointment as Board Member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



The award-winning broadcaster who currently hosts Peace FM's flagship morning show 'Kokrokoo', is the latest to have been appointed to serve on the board.



He joins the likes of Joe Addo-Yabo, Samuel Sawyer Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu and Dr. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah as Board Members.



However, reacting to his appointment in a post on Facebook, Yayra Koku claimed he now understands why Mr Sefa Kayi had ceased been critical on the government.



According to him, it is because Mr. Kayi's "mouth is full".



"When your mouth is full, you can't talk too much. Kwame Sefa Kayi you do all. New Board member of NPA," he wrote.



Yayra said he is therefore not surprised that the famous radio personality keeps "misbehaving" on the most-listened to radio station in the country.



"No wonder you keep misbehaving at that station," he slammed.



See Yayra Koku's Facebook post below:



