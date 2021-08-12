NDC commiserates with Agbeve

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by National Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, on Friday, joined the family of the late Alhaji Mohammed Agbeve at the Janazah prayer at Agbogba, Accra.



He said, “On behalf of the former President John Mahama and the NDC, I commiserate with the wife, the children and the entire Agbeve family on the loss of Alhaji Mohammed Agbeve, who had contributed greatly to the NDC and to the many Ghanaians.”



“My condolences also go to the management and staff of the Agbeve Herbal Hospital for the loss of their indefatigable founder, whose management skills had helped to propel the company,".



“He (Alhaji Agbeve) is somebody we will all continue to miss because of the relationship he kept with all,” Mr Ofosu Ampofo stated.



Early on at the Sowutuom residence of late Alhaji Agbeve, former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar, in his speech extolled the values of the renowned herbal practitioner, describing him as a man of destiny who lived a fulfilled life.



He said late Alhaji Agbeve lived a life of love and service, which he bequeathed to his family, the NDC and community, noting that all who had contact with him would continue to cherish memories of him.



Alhaji Abubakar also prayed that the Almighty Allah grant the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and Aljahnah Fridhous to the departed soul.



Responding on behalf of the family, late Alhaji Agbeve's son, Dr. Abdul-Wahab Agbeve, appreciated the leadership of the party for being supportive at all times.



The party donated an undisclosed amount of money, cartons of bottle water and soft drinks to the bereaved family.



Alhaji Agbeve, was buried on Friday at the Ahmadiyya Muslim cemetery in Kasoa, Central Region amidst sorrow by sympathisers of NDC, other politicians and well wishers, who witness his burial.



The delegation comprised, Godwin Ako Gunn, Joshua Akamba, Alhaji Cole Younger, Willam Vinyo, Jerry Johnson, Thomas Ashong, Ismaila Ali Horoya, Alhaji Amadu Mamudu, Nii Djanmah Vanderpuije, Dan Sackey and Jerry Acquaye Thompson.



Others members were Kwesi Arhin, Emmanuel Allotey, Hajia Mariama Zakaria, Ransford Lamptey, Lucy Foli, Abdul Karim, Hajia Gaskiya Lanquaye and Eric Odartey Lamptey amongst others.



The fearless fighter died on Thursday in Accra after a short illness. He was the NDC Chairman for Weija constituency before it was demarcated into three new constituencies-Anyaa Sowutuom, Bortinor Ngleshie Amanfrom and Weija Gbawe in 2012. He was the first Chairman for Anyaa Sowutuom and also served on several committees of the party.



He was the Founder of Agbeve Herbal Hospital in Accra.