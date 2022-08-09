NDC claps back at Akufo-Addo over 'destabilization' plot amid reshuffle calls

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to claims made by President Akufo-Addo that calls from the opposition party for a reshuffle of ministers were borne of their desire to destabilize his government.



Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, in an interview on Accra – based Joy FM on August 8 said the comment by the president was a reflection of a disconnect between himself and happenings in the country.



“If there was any doubt that President Akufo-Addo has lost touch with the realities in Ghana today, this latest comment of his should clear any such doubts. It should settle the fact that we have a president who is not in tune with happenings in this country and the feelings and sensibilities of the people of this country. He has lost touch with the realities in our country,” he stated.



Mr. Gyamfi further opined that the comment by the president cannot be true as a number of persons besides the NDC have been calling for the reshuffle.



According to him, the calls largely have been premised on government failings to address the recent economic challenges which is having a tow on Ghanaians.



He maintained that Ghanaians want President Akufo-Addo to sack all ministers who have not performed to expectation.



“There are many people in this country including journalists, public servants, NPP supporters who have called on the president to reshuffle his nonperforming ministers and they have not done so because they have no jobs or seeking employment in this government.



“They have not done so because they are seeking to destabilize this government. They are doing so because they are Ghanaians who are concerned about the underperformance of this government- the failings of this government that has plunged this country into a deep economic mess and crisis and has plunged the citizenry into excruciating hardship that we all, irrespective of our political affiliations, are feeling,” he argued.



Sammy Gyamfi added that “they are yearning for a change in their living conditions, an improvement in their standard of living and that is why they are looking up to the president who has ultimate responsibility for the conduct of these appointees to make the necessary change, to fire those who are mismanaging the affairs of this country and bring on board people who can turn things around to ameliorate our plight”.



Akufo-Addo rejects calls for reshuffle



President Akufo-Addo while speaking on North Star FM in Tamale on August 8 stated that he is the final authority to determine whether or not a minister should be sacked during a reshuffle.



He stressed, however, that the performance of the current crop of ministers is outstanding and they will continue to help him as he steers the country out of the recent economic downturn.



He said calls for reshuffle were from the opposition NDC who wanted to destabilize his government.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he said.



