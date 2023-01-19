NDC chairmen to pay Mahama’s GH¢500,000 filing fee

Politics of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Constituency Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region have declared their support and endorsement for former President John Dramani Mahama, should he decide to contest the party’s presidential primaries.



With the party expected to announce the details and modalities for the presidential and parliamentary primaries on Wednesday, the Greater Accra Chairmen Caucus during a courtesy call on Mr. Mahama asked him to lead the party to the 2024 election.



According to the thirty-three (33) chairmen, it is only President John Mahama who can lead and win the elections for the NDC in 2024. The Amasaman constituency is yet to elect a chairperson.



The caucus, led by Dome Kwabenya Chairman, Isaac Lamptey, has promised that they will raise and pay the filing fee of GH¢500,000 for Mr. Mahama to contest the primaries.



The chairmen also urged the membership of the party, its rank and file to continue the process of uniting each other and get ready to start the hard work until victory is achieved in December 2024.



The caucus chairmen also urged Mr. Mahama to promote aggressively and encourage members to adopt a branch or constituency to help contribute to an emphatic win for the party.



President Mahama thanked the Greater Accra NDC Constituency Chairmen for their visit and declaration.



The former president was joined by former chief of Staff Julius Debrah, 2020 Running Mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman and the 2020 Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi to receive the chairmen.