NDC chairmanship race: I haven’t made any decision yet – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has disclosed he has not made any pronouncement that suggest he will contest his national chairman.



There have been reports that the former Wenchi West MP will contest Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the next NDC national elections.



However, Asiedu Nketiah who is also known as General Mosquito has denied the claim, stating that it is not time to make any such decision public.



He told Kwame Minkah on XYZ Tonight on TV XYZ Monday “I have not made any pronunciation yet.”



General 'Mosquito' said it is time for the party to re-organize its base and strengthen the branches before any national elections.



“We have problem at the branch level and we have to work there to make sure the branch level is stronger before any other thing,” the NDC Chief Scribe noted in Akan.



To him, if any national executive goes public in their next move, it will prevent them from working in the interest of the part since most of their activities will centre on getting delegates to their side which will deepen cracks in the congress.



He would not respond to whether or not he will maintain his position or not because time is not right for that conversation.