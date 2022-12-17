NDC chairman, 38 other chairmen declare support for Ofosu Ampofo

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Augustus Andrew Nana Kwasi and 38 other constituency chairmen have endorsed the candidature of the incumbent National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo ahead of this weekend’s national delegates conference.



According to Nana Kwasi, NDC’s performance in the 2020 general elections in the Ashanti region was influenced by the incumbent national chairman of the NDC.



Nana Kwasi said he was able to reclaim the New Edubiase seat which they lost to the NPP in the 2016 elections in 2020 because of significant resources the incumbent chairman released to the party.





He’s therefore urged all delegates in the Ashanti region to vote against Asiedu Nketia and retain Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



“My big boss Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is in the Ashanti region to wrap up his campaign. I’m very happy for the massive welcome you have given him. I’m proud to lead him to every corner of the region to meet all the delegates who will be voting in Accra next weekend.



“I’m very proud that you have all responded to my calls when I invited you all to come and meet him. What you have done clearly explains that Ashanti NDC is clearly under my control. Because when I called you responded,’’ he noted.



Incumbent Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) received a rousing welcome to the Ashanti region on Monday as he wraps up his campaign activities ahead of the party’s national delegates conference which will be held in Accra this weekend.



Addressing party supporters before a closed-door meeting with the Ashanti regional executives, Ashanti regional chairman of the party Augustus Andrew Nana Kwasi urged the party delegates in the region to vote massively for the incumbent chairman.



He said he is committed to ensuring all delegates are mobilized for the incumbent whom he describes as a humble team player.



He reiterated that Ofosu Ampofo if retained will guarantee the NDC’s victory in 2024 election as a result of his personality.





Constituency chairman of the Nhyiaeso Constituency Ernest Afayam who spoke on behalf of the supposed 38 constituency chairmen in the region also declared their support to the incumbent Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to be retained as National Chairman of the NDC.