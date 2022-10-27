NDC caucus denies MP's claim of supporting Asiedu Nketiah’s chairmanship bid

General News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

The National Democratic Congress caucus in Parliament has dismissed claims by Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, that the bloc is in support of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s chairmanship bid.



In an October 26, 2022 statement, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrissu said the caucus has not met to decide on any candidate in the case of the chairmanship contest.



He added that the caucus has also not taken a position on any candidate contesting the elections.



“The Leadership of the Caucus categorically denies the assertions by Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed and wish to state as follows: That the Leadership of the Caucus never met on the matter and have not taken any decision on the matter; that the Caucus has not met and has not taken any decision on any of the candidates contesting any position within the Party; that the Leadership and the Caucus has no position on any of the candidates vying for the respective positions in the Party,” part of the statement read.



What Ahmed Ibrahim said



The Banda legislator, Ahmed Ibrahim, in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV Tuesday, October 25, 2022 touted the achievements of Asiedu Nketiah citing how the outgoing General Secretary formed campaign teams to secure victory for some of the Members of Parliament in spite of intimidation and threats by the military in 2020 while executives like Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo were sleeping.



For this reason, he said "most of the majority of the NDC MPs are for Asiedu Nketiah. The number from 106 to 137 is because of Asiedu Nketiah’s sterling performance during the campaign”.



Meanwhile, the NDC caucus says Ahmed Ibrahim has rendered an apology on the matter and has further cautioned it members to desist from such pronouncements.







