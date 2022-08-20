NDC cannot win any presidential election without the help of Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has emphasized that his party cannot win any presidential elections without the help of Ashanti region.



According to him, any political party in Ghana that jokes with Ashanti region automatically loses general elections.



Speaking on Dwabrem show, on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 Fm, on Friday, August 19, 2022, the former legislator said the NDC lost a presidential election due to its inability to mobilize many votes in the Ashanti region.



"Without the Ashanti region, there is no way the NDC can win any general election in the country...It is well observed from the data from 2022 general molls that the percentage that the NDC got in the Ashanti region was low leading to our downfall," Asiedu Nketia stated.



"Whether you like it or not, there is no way that New Patriotic Party (NPP) could have won power in this country without the massive contribution from the loving people from the Ashanti region, it is not possible, because if you compare the percentage of votes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) got from the Ashanti region, it cannot be compared to other regions, you could clearly see that Ashanti region alone contributed a lot in the 2016 general election which led to the victory of the New Patriotic party and I strongly believe the same assertion goes to the NDC," he stated.



"I can therefore say that Ashanti Region is the heart of the all Patriotic Party in the country," Asiedu Nketia told the host of the show, Dr Cash.



He noted that the NDC will now focus on the Ashanti region and work towards amassing more votes in the next general elections.