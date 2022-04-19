NDC cannot win 2024 elections with Mahama – EIU

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, cannot win the 2024 generals elections with John Dramani Mahama as their flagbearer, the Economist Intelligence Unit, EIU, has said.



Mahama has led the NDC into two unsuccessful election campaigns in 2016 and 2020.



According to EIU’s five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, the opposition party has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo concludes his second term in 2024, he has trumpeted that he will be handing over to a New Patriotic Party, NPP, President but the opposition is preparing to face off with whoever emerged the flagbearer of the NPP in the elections in 2024.



The government under President Akufo-Addo is faced with numerous challenges including unemployment, an economic downturn, and corruption among others which the London-based analysts believe will fuel citizens’ sentiments against the governing party.



“Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change," the EIU report stated.



From the research findings, EIU indicated that “John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again,” adding that NDC should "try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.”



The EIU has, in the past, predicted correctly the outcomes of Ghana’s elections in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.