NDC can’t thwart God’s agenda for NPP - Tema MCE

Politics of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party’s governance of Ghana in the current spell is the will of God and there is nothing that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) can do to thwart it.



This according to the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey.“When President Akufo-Addo declared during the campaigns that led to the 2016 elections that the battle is for the Lord, his detractors in the NDC laughed at him, but so far, it is obvious that God’s hand is with him,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey said.He adds that, “the same God which has brought President Akufo-Addo thus far, including through the trials and tribulations of COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war, will continue to guide him and the NPP into the future and there is nothing that the NDC can do about it.”



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said this on the sidelines of a naming ceremony that he attended at Bankuman in Tema over the weekend.According to the MCE, the guidance that God is giving the NPP will go as far as helping the party to break the eight.



“We are breaking the eight, not by will or might but by the grace of God himself,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



His take comes as the NPP prepares to elect new leaders for its presidential and parliamentary tickets for the 2024 elections.



Amidst economic challenges, the NPP recently routed the NDC in a by-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti region, flipping expectations that the economic challenges would lead to many disenchanted voters voting against the NPP.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey’s spiritual view on the NPP’s winsomeness is not the first - there are pastors who have, since 2015, said former President Mahama had been rejected by God because he hobnobbed with acclaimed United States homosexual and gay activist, Andrew Solomon, while he was president.



The allegations emerged after Andrew Solomon guested at Mr. Mahama’s book launch in the US while he was president.Meanwhile, the naming ceremony that the MCE attended was also thronged by NPP bigwigs, including the party’s Chairman for Tema East, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV who used the occasion to announce that Hon. Amarh Ashitey will also be contesting for the 2024 parliamentary ticket of the party for the constituency.



Explaining his point, he said the MCE who is a telecommunications expert with Ghanaian, Japanese and British education is more than richly qualified for the ticket.



Upon the announcement, NPP delegates at the event launched into victory songs, chanting that the MCE must be allowed to go unopposed.



The big name attendees at the well-attended naming ceremony include the hardworking 2nd Vice chairman of Tema East NPP, Mr. Stephen Aboagye, the constituency chairman, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, used the occasion to celebrate Hon. Alfred Borkor, the assembly member for the Bankuman electoral area for his good works and urged the people to retain him at all cost.