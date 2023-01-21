NDC can’t be better managers of the economy than the NPP – NPP replies Mahama

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has argued that his party, the NPP, is the best manager of Ghana’s economy.



Ahiagbah’s argument comes a day after the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC and former President, John Dramani Mahama, put out a tweet on Thursday, January 19, 2023, indicating that the economy is nearing a state of collapse at the moment due to the government’s mismanagement.



He continued by saying, “Poverty, I observed, has worsened due to extreme inflation and price volatility.”



The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC said “Back from a trip to the Savanna, Northern and Upper West Regions – and poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation & price volatility.



“The economy is in a near state of collapse; clearly, the NDC has been a better manager of the economy!”



Former President Mahama said in his comment that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a better manager of the economy than the NPP.



But responding to him also in a tweet, Richard Ahiagbah said, “Clearly, the NDC cannot be better managers of the economy because the NDC could not solve dumsor, manage the buoyant banking sector they inherited or manage a small guinea fowl rearing project, etc.



“Can you imagine Covid and R-U war under NDC? Disaster!”



The NPP Director of Communications reiterated that the NDC cannot be better than the NPP because when in office, the current main opposition party could not solve the power challenges that saddled the people and other problems which have now been solved by the Akufo-Addo administration.



