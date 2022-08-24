NDC can celebrate the economic crisis, but they'll lose 2024 polls – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress, to stop the wishful thinking mode that they can win the 2024 polls only because of current economic challenges.



The President in an interview on Upper East Radio on Monday, August 22, said he was aware that the NDC was celebrating the current challenges.



He reminded them that they had stated in the past that he was never going to become president but he eventually did, beating them twice.



"I know that there are people especially in the National Democratic Congress, who have begun to celebrate already because of the difficulties that the country is facing.



"Tell them, one duck does not make a summer. One swallow does not make a summer. Tell them. They should hesitate, they have been writing me off all my political career, they say I can’t make it. I have won twice," adding thus: "and I am going to win again for the party in December 2024.”



Akufo-Addo is on record as saying he wants to hand over to a New Patriotic Party, NPP, candidate come January 2025 when his current tenure ends.



The NPP is yet to elect a flagbearer for the polls but Akufo-Addo has stated that he will maintain the role of an arbiter to help the party elect a candidate who can unify the rank and file and deliver a historic third consecutive term.



The NDC has serially lambasted the government over mismanagement of the economy amid a downturn that has triggered rising inflation and massive depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.



The NDC is also yet to elect their flagbearer for the race are widely believed to be gravitating towards the fourth straight candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama, who has won once and lost twice to Akufo-Addo in 2012, 2016 and 2020 respectively.



