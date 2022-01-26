NDC can advise Akufo-Addo on economy but he'll never be as efficient as Mahama – MP

Politics of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt has nothing to show even though it has borrowed - Techiman North MP



NDC would not be party to E-Levy even if it is passed - Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare



Akufo-Addo has mismanaged Ghana’s economy



Techiman North MP, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare has said her party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can advise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on how to fix the current challenges in the country but that may not be enough to solve them.



According to her, Akufo-Addo does not have the competence to implement some of the suggestions of the NDC (National Democratic Congress) and that has made it difficult for the Minority Caucus to share some of these ideas with government.



Ofosu-Agyare who was speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Kumasi on January 25, 2022 said,



“We can make suggestions to President Akufo-Addo. Whether he works with it or not is another story. But even if he takes them, it will not be like doing it ourselves. Our elders say that crying on your own is different from somebody beating you to the point of tears. So even if we table suggestions to Akufo-Addo about how to handle the economy, he will not be able to implement our suggestions like former President John Dramani Mahama,” the MP (member of parliament) was quoted by myjoyonline.



She also said President Akufo-Addo’s government has nothing to show for all the excessive borrowing it has done since it began its tenure.



The MP, therefore stated that her party would not support the E-levy Bill should the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta re-lay the Bill in parliament.



She added that even if the government gets the numbers to pass the bill, the NDC would not be a party to it.



“We’re 137 NDC MPs in the Minority. Anytime there will be discussion on the E-Levy Bill, which will require us to vote in support of the bill that will affect Ghanaians livelihood, families and businesses, we the NDC MPs will vigorously resist it. We the NDC MPs respect ourselves. We don’t chase after money. We know that the task ahead of us is bigger than any sum any organisation or individual could give to us.



“The progress and development of the country is our concern. However, the E-Levy Bill requires a simple majority to become a law. Now the NPP has 138 MPs in Parliament. Which means if they all assemble to vote in favour of the Bill, it will be passed. If that happens, we the NDC MPs will like to state that, we would not be party to the Bill,” she added