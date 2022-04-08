NDC bigwigs insulted me for heeding Atta Mills’ advice not to contest Wayo Seini – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has revealed that he came under severe attacks from some bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) over his decision not to contest Professor Alhassan Wayo Seini during the primaries of the party.



He revealed that his decision to pull out of the polls was upon advice from the then flagbearer of the party, Professor Evans Fiifi Atta Mills but this did not go down well with some leading members of the party who said he was finished politically.



“In 2004, President Kufuor had decided to create more constituencies and added about 30 or so. He had carved out Tamale Central Constituency from Choggu-Tishegu and Gulkpegu Zabonjida. My party was still in the business of looking for a candidate…I had been warned to begin to put myself in readiness to contest. While preparations were still ongoing that is in 2004 and as a party, we were against the creation because we thought it was gerrymandering, the Seini Wayo cross carpet after leaving the NPP to join the NDC…. I remember Haruna Iddrisu and I were at the party office preparing for the grand announcement of his defection”, he revealed on Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, after the announcement of Seini Wayo’s defection to the NDC from the NPP he received a call from one Dr Yahuza Gomda asking if it was not right to reward Seini Wayo with a parliamentary seat.



“I thought that quite revealing because why did he have to call me? I suspect that he had picked information that they were preparing me for that. I started campaigning, Seini Wayo started campaigning and there was Kunkun-Dana and he also started campaigning. A day to the primaries, Professor Atta Mills called me on the phone, I was preparing to go home then. Some of the delegates had even come to my office to take money for transport home but he said Inusah I don’t you to contest Seini Wayo. I am saying this because many of our party youth when leaders speak to them, don’t listen. Many people insulted me for withdrawing…for just listening to Atta Mills. I have many names because I don’t want to embarrass anybody, I don’t want to mention names. Somebody even told me that having accepted to withdraw was my end in politics. That person was so livid when he was talking to me”, he revealed.



The Former Roads and Highways Minister questioned Professor Mills about what type of party they were building without rewarding loyalty and commitment and if that was not tantamount to bending the rules.



“Mills pleaded with me and asked me to look at him. A few minutes later, he called me back and asked that I should not go back to Tamale. Two years later Professor Wayo Seini reversed what he did”, he revealed.