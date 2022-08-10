NDC bemoans malpractices and irregularities in its branch elections - Asiedu Nketia

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

The National Secretariat of the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC), has bemoaned some malpractices and irregularities ongoing in the party’s branch elections in the Southern Zone.



The Secretariat noted the development in the Central, Greater Accra, Oti, and Volta regions to be worrying and described it as a “threat to mar the beauty and effectiveness of the processes.”



The main opposition party last month announced a roadmap for its internal elections and scheduled to hold the elections from Wednesday, July 20 to Friday, September 2, 2022.



Following this, the elections have been held smoothly in areas such as the Northern and Middle Zones but that the Central, Greater Accra, Oti, and Volta Regions which are all in the Southern Zone have been facing some challenges.



General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a statement cited the challenges facing the exercise to be nonpayment of dues.



“The secretariat has observed the emergence of some malpractices and irregularities which are threatening to mar the beauty and effectiveness of the processes in the Southern Zone.



“These malpractices and irregularities have to do with the non-payment of dues and filing fees through the established payment platforms,” he said in the statement.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia schooled the executive members of the party both at the Regional and Constituency levels to take notice that the payment of dues and filing fees are mandatory.



“It is only the entry of the payment code generated from (Www.Ghanandc.com or short code *920*25) that validates the nomination form.



“Those who pay monies to persons seeking the assistance of such persons to process the payment through the platform must demand verification of the payment through the payment checker system,” he added in the statement.



The statement also warned that failure to comply with the necessary guidelines is at the people’s own risks because any election conducted with “invalid forms shall be declared null and void and shall be re-run in due course.”



It added that any action in contravention with such directives may result in the cancellation of the elections in the affected branches and urged them to comply for a peaceful and orderly exercise.



To ensure the exercise is held peacefully, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said a composite team made up of national and regional executive members have been deployed to monitor the elections in each constituency and to give directives on the spot to deal with any exigencies.



Meanwhile, the National Secretariat of the NDC also congratulated members of the Northern and Middle Zones of the country for the smooth conduct of the branch elections so far.