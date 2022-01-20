NDC begins orientating executives on results collation

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has started orientation for its party executives across the country.



The NDC has come under pressure in recent times after their failure to collate their electoral results in the 2020 elections.



Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure has always been on their case to ensure that they do not repeat same in the 2024 elections.



To him, the people of Ghana will be disappointed if the party fails to deliver its collated results after the 2024 elections.



In a post on Facebook, Prof. Joshua Alabi who was the campaign manager for the 2020 election indicated that the party has organised a nationwide orientation for its party executives.



The orientation is expected to equip them with the requisite knowledge in managing the party and all operations the party will be engaged in.



His post announcing this said “The NDC has started its orientation program for the party executives. Teams have been distributed to all regions of the country. The team for the north included General Mosquito, My good self (Prof Joshua Alabi) Hon Moses Mabenga, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, Hon Shine Gaveh, and Hon Kweku Agyeman DuaThe delegation from Accra met with our northern regional executives. Today Tuesday January 18 th The meeting went very well”.