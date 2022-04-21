NDC 'beating' NPP in the propaganda game - Allotey Jacobs on EIU report

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former NDC Central Regional Chairman, has advised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to strengthen their communication machinery to counter what he calls propaganda by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' in relation to a survey conducted by British think tank, Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Allotey Jacobs believes the NPP communicators are not doing their job effectively.



The EIU has predicted a win for the NDC in the 2024 elections on condition that it elects a new Presidential candidate, not their obvious choice - John Dramani Mahama.



The EIU says there is a low probability the NDC will win the elections should they select former President John Mahama as their flagbearer.



The research think tank emphasized, in their report, that “the next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term .The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.”



To Allotey Jacobs, the report is a test for the two major political parties.



"Looking at this presentation, I'd say it's too early but then they are drawing the attention of the two political parties to do their homework very, very well," he stated.



However, to him, the NPP is not doing a good job with letting Ghanaians know the good works of Akufo-Addo government, hence put paid to the NDC propaganda.



"The problem currently with the NPP is about their communication . . The communication space, it looks like the NPP are not playing the role that they should play because if they are able to counter the NDC propaganda, it would have gone well for them," he said, adding "NDC looks like winning the propaganda space. They've been allowed to be saying so many things".



Allotey Jacobs charged the NPP to up their game by empowering their communicators, particularly using their serial callers to peddle the truth about the government to Ghanaians, believing this will boost the party's fortunes.



Watch his submissions below:



