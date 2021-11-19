NDC beating NPP at propaganda - Allotey Jacob alarmed

Politics of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, is worried that his former party is beating the ruling New Patriotic Party in propaganda.



Allotey who is now a sympathizer of the government stressed that in his opinion it was either that NPP communicators were asleep or that they are chasing positions, hence the worrying development.



"NPP communicators have left the communication space for my next-door neighbours, the NDC, they are winning the propaganda, they should take note that the NDC is winning the propaganda.



"NPP's best communicators have gone to sleep or they are chasing positions. If you want to break the eight, you need to face your opponents squarely by explaining issues properly," he submitted on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme.



He said it was wrong for the NPP to allow the opposition to keep dictating the narrative on important national issues.



"We are all suffering as a nation but this (COVID-19) is a global issue that is afflicting everyone but we must unite and preach hope under any circumstance. Don't allow an opponent to degrade your budget that is yet to be read," he lamented.



