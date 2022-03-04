NDC appalled by NPP's violent polling station elections in the Western North Region

Politics of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: Kweku Sam, Contributor

The NDC in the Western North Region is highly disappointed in the NPP in relation to their internal party polling station election.



The promulgation of the 1992 Constitution ushered in the Fourth Republic of Ghana. In that, we chose the democratic path instead of the military rule.



Our constitution provides for the formation of political parties and the right of individuals to join any of these political parties. As bastions of democracy, we wholly condemn the violent nature which has characterized the NPP elections in the Western North region.



As a democratic state, one surest way of consolidating our democracy is through a free and fair election at all levels. Ensuring the principles of universal adult suffrage and the expression of choice. However, this hasn’t been the case of the NPP in their internal elections in the Western North region. There has been evidence of conspicuous violence and machinations.



This we believe isn’t right and has the tendency of derailing our gains as a region and country at large. We in the NDC highly condemn this barbaric act and call on the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly to protect lives and properties as mandated by them.



We are also cautioning our NPP brothers to desist from this violent act and put on a new cloth of fairness and democracy as expected of them. However, we are telling all aggrieved persons to seek solace in the NDC as our doors are widely opened.