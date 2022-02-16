NDC Western Regional Organiser is dead

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Western Regional Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Japhet Baidoo, is reported dead.



His death which has been confirmed by the Western Regional Communication Officer for the NDC, Richard Kirk-Mensah, is said to have occurred on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



He is said to have died following a short illness.



Confirming the death in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Kirk-Mensah said his death comes as a shock to the NDC party.



“He was hale and hearty after recovering from a sickness two months ago. We have been with him working for the party until we heard the news this dawn,” Mr Kirk-Mensah bemoaned.



In mourning Mr Baidoo, who was described by the communication officer as hardworking and dynamic, Kirk-Mensah noted that all political activities in the region have been suspended.



“All party flags across the country will fly at half-mast in honour of late Japhet who dedicated his life to the NDC,” Mr Kirk-Mensah added.



The late Japhet Baidoo until his death was working as the Safety and Environment Officer of the Takoradi Technical University.