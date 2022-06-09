NDC Vice Chairman Atamudzi honoured for contribution to 2020 polls

Politics of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region, Mr. William Atamudzi, has been honored by his party for his efforts toward the congress in the 2020 elections.



The leading party member in the region was praised for being visible in most of the party activities in the region most of which he initiated in the run to the polls.



The citation was presented to him over the weekend by the Lower west Akim Communications Bureau after a Workshop for NDC Communicators.



The citation read “ in grateful recognition for your enduring commitment and exceptional contributions to the Party’s development and success.”



It was to celebrate the man described by many as “ Adwuma wura” and to motivate him to do more in the 2024 elections.



The expectation of the Bureau is that Mr. William Atamudzi will be overwhelmingly endorsed as the Eastern Regional NDC Chairman to continue with his magnanimous support to Party and foot soldiers in the region ahead of the 2024 elections which many NDC followers see as very crucial.



“The Communications Bureau and the constituency know my performance in the region during the last election in terms of logistical and financial support so for me, even though they are being grateful to me, I see it as a challenge to do more,” the Eastern Regional Chairman Hopeful Atamudzi told the media.



The Eastern Regional Chairman hopeful later recounted how in the 2020 elections, he personally made sure he protected the votes of the Ayensuano by mobilizing people to throng the collation center culminating in the sweet victory of the NDC in the Constituency regarded as NPP’s stronghold.



He said the 2024 elections is very critical to the NDC hence the Party needs a unifier, a resourceful person with a strong character who would not compromise his stance in the election.



Mr. Atamudzi added that it is the reason he is putting himself up for the Chairmanship position to more importantly win more seats and turn the fortunes of the party around in the region.



He appealed to Delegates to reward hard workers like him who can bring the party to power and shun those who would abandon the Party at the eleventh hour for their parochial interest.