NDC-UK and Ireland chapter mourns Hon. Benyiwa Doe

Diasporian News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Chapter in the United Kingdom(UK) and the Republic of Ireland said the entire chapter has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the death of a former Minister of State and a former National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Hon. Ama Benyiwa Doe.



Hon. Benyiwa Doe passed away on Sunday 19th September 2021.



"Hon Ama Benyiwa Doe was outspoken, courageous and stoic in her political discourse. She never hesitated in boldly expressing her political views without any fear or favour."



A press statement signed by Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba stated that; "our prayers and thoughts are with the immediate family and the NDC fraternity during these difficult times. May her soul rest in perfect peace."



Read The Full Press Statement Below:



NDC-UK & IRELAND CHAPTER MOURNS HON AMA BENYIWA DOE



The entire membership of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the untimely demise of Hon. Ama Benyiwa Doe.



There is no doubt that Hon Ama Benyiwa Doe was a towering political figure among her contemporaries because she was a distinguished legislator, minister of state, a member of Council of State and a former National Women’s Organiser of National Democratic Congress(NDC).



Hon Ama Benyiwa Doe was outspoken, courageous and stoic in her political discourse. She never hesitated in boldly expressing her political views without any fear or favour.



Hon Ama Benyiwa Doe has contributed immensely to the political fortunes of NDC and national political discourse. She will be missed sorely by many Ghanaians both within and without National Democratic Congress.



Our prayers and thoughts are with the immediate family and NDC fraternity during these difficult times. May her soul rest in perfect peace.



Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba



Chairman



NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter