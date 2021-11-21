NDC-UK and Ireland Chapter mourns the demise of Captain (Rtd.) Kojo Tsikata

Diasporian News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Below is the press statement:



THE NDC-UK & IRELAND CHAPTER MOURNS THE DEMISE OF CAPTAIN(RTD) KOJO TSIKATA



The entire membership of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter is thrown into a state of mourning following the news about the sudden demise of Captain(Rtd) Kojo Tsikata.



Captain Kojo Tsikata was both a great Ghanaian statesman and a Pan Africanist who contributed immensely to national politics as well as advancing Ghana’s foreign policy dating back to the first Republic under Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Captain Kojo Tsikata was appointed by Dr Kwame Nkrumah to help with Pan-Africanism in the Congo and he also contributed to liberation and anti-neo-colonialism activities in Mozambique and Angola.



In 1982 Chairman Flt Lt John Jerry Rawlings appointed Captain Kojo Tsikata as a member of the Provisional National Defence Council(PNDC) responsible for national security.



There is no doubt Captain Tsikata played a major role in consolidating and stabilizing the PNDC regime which subsequently ushered in the Fourth Republic (in 1992) which has been Ghana’s longest and enduring attempt to consolidate democratic rule and constitutionalism in Ghana.



He also served as a member of Council of State under the presidency of the late President JJ Rawlings of blessed memory.



Captain Kojo Tsikata was a distinguished and celebrated soldier, security expert and a public servant who paid his dues to (P)NDC tradition, Mother Ghana, and the Pan- African Movement at large. He has indeed become an institution worthy of a study for a PhD Thesis.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the NDC family at large. May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace!