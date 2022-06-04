NDC-UK & Ireland commemorate 43rd anniversary of June 4th uprising

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS(NDC) UK & IRELAND CHAPTER STATEMENT TO COMMEMORATE 43RD ANNIVERSARY OF JUNE 4TH UPRISING.



The NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter would like to join Ghanaians especially NDC supporters across the globe to commemorate the 43rd Anniversary celebration of June 4th Uprising.



This is the second year running that we are commemorating the June 4th Uprising without the Leader of the Revolution, late Flt Lt John Jerry Rawlings of blessed memory.



The link between June 4th Uprising and 31st December Revolution which ushered in the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) are well documented.



The socio-economic and political conditions in Ghana which precipitated the 4th Uprising helped in shaping NDC’s political philosophy-social democracy.



As social democrats it is a cardinal principle of NDC to promote equal opportunities for all Ghanaians without any form of discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, religion, gender, disability and individual’s unique characteristics.

There is enough evidence to show that Ghana made significant strides in promoting equal, just and fair society in Ghana under the leadership of President Rawlings.



It is unfortunate that our efforts to protect, to deepen and consolidate rule of law and democracy in Ghana are being thwarted by President Akuffo Addo-Bawumia led government which is characterised by nepotism, tribalism, corruption and other social ills.



There is no doubt that despite the sudden demise of Flt Lt Rawlings, the principles and values of June 4th will continue to be relevant and important in sustaining and consolidating our longest attempt to institutionalise democracy in Ghana.



Never again must we experience or witness the events which gave rise to and characterised the June 4 Uprising.

We must therefore, continue to cherish and propagate the ideals, values and principles of June 4th Uprising in our quest to deepen and consolidate democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism in Ghana.



Long Live Ghana!

Long Live NDC !

Long Live June 4th!



Signed:

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter