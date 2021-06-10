NDC–UK & Ireland Chapter join national executives to mark 29th Anniversary

Diasporian News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, the Chairman of the NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter has on behalf of the entire membership issued a press statement to Mark and wish the umbrella family a happy 29th anniversary.



Below is the Full Press Statement:



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS(NDC) – UK & IRELAND CHAPTER STATEMENT TO MARK THE 29TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FORMATION OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS(NDC)



On behalf of the leadership and entire membership of NDC–UK & Ireland Chapter, I would like to wish the NDC fraternity around the world a Happy and Reflective 29th Anniversary.



This is the first time in 29 years that we are marking the anniversary of NDC without our founder, late Chairman and President Flt Lt John Jerry Rawlings of blessed memory. May his giant gentle soul and that of other departed founding fathers of the Umbrella Family rest in peace.



President Rawlings and the other founding fathers selflessly bequeathed to us the most successful, inclusive and development-oriented political party in Ghana’s history.



The values, principles and ideals of the founding fathers of NDC have never been more important following the demise of President J.J Rawlings.



Therefore, we have a moral and altruistic duty to continue propagating, safeguarding and protecting the principles, values, beliefs and ideals of our founding fathers, so that together we can build an equal opportunities country for our country men and women devoid of tribalism, nepotism, ethnocentrism and corruption.



The NDC as the political party that formed the first government of the 4th Republic governed within the parameters of the 1992 Constitution by respecting rule of law, human rights and freedom of speech and expression.



It is rather unfortunate we are now experiencing selective and discriminatory application of rule of law and culture of silence under President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia led government.



Ghanaians must be rest assured that the NDC shares the avoidable pains and sufferings the President Akuffo-Addo- Bawumia led government is carelessly and recklessly inflicting on them and we shall not relent in our efforts as the best alternative that will offer constructive criticisms to the government with the aim of ameliorating the unprecedented economic hardships Ghanaians are experiencing today.



Once again, we are wishing the NDC fraternity around the globe a Happy, Joyous, fulfilling and Reflective 29th Anniversary.



Long Live Ghana!



And Long Live NDC!



Thanks



Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter