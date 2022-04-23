NDC-UK, Ireland Chapter calls for full investigation into the President Akufo-Addo, Serwaa Broni scandal

Diasporia News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: Dickson Boadi

Serwaa Broni made the disclosure in an interview with Kelvin Ekow Taylor, a United States-based Ghanaian journalist, on Loud Silence Television.



THE NDC-UK & IRELAND CHAPTER CALLS FOR A FULL INVESTIGATION INTO THE PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO - EVELYN AIDOO(SERWAA-BRONI) SCANDAL.



The NDC UK and Ireland Chapter have noted with revulsion and disbelief the recent revelations by Evelyn Serwaa Poku Aidoo popularly known as Serwaa Broni in an interview she granted to the United States-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Ekow Taylor on Loud Silence Television about the fallout from her alleged sexual relationship with President Akufo Addo and her subsequent state-sponsored harassment by security operatives.



At a time when Ghanaians are struggling with bad roads, a lack of beds at our health facilities where patients including babies and mothers sleep on the floor, high rate of unemployment and many more challenges that face us as a people for which he was elected, sadly President Akufo Addo once again brings dishonor to the high office he occupies and by extension the government he leads.



The Ghanaian economy has recently been downgraded by reputable international financial institutions for overborrowing and poor performance.



Surprisingly, none of these weightier matters of national interest seem to be the primary preoccupation of our president but rather he uses the national security apparatus to cover up the fallouts from a scandal he has brought upon himself.



Evelyn Serwaa Broni Aidoo also alleged that she and her friend were harassed by National Security Operatives. She further alleges that a robbery was staged in an attempt to seize evidence of Akufo Addo’s sexual escapades with her. This is inhuman and unacceptable to say the least, if her accounts are really true.



We believe that as a president who should champion the protection of women, it is unforgivable that he is the person who is being alleged to be at the forefront of abusing a woman using state officials who should rather be working hard to protect the citizenry, solve the numerous armed robberies and security challenges facing our country.



Social media is awash with receipts of alleged private chats President Akufo-Addo has had with Serwaa Broni. As if that is not enough, Serwaa Broni has also stated that our Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was involved in negotiating compensation in an effort to cover up such heinous conduct by President Akufo Addo.



We call on all women’s groups and human rights organizations in Ghana and beyond to speak up against such abuse of women by people in authority.



We would also like to appeal to the minister for gender, women and children affairs to investigate this matter just as the NDC minority Caucus in Parliament has decided to do.



Finally, we call on President Akufo Addo to do the needful by responding to Serwaa Broni's and clear the air on these allegations that have brought so much shame and embarrassment upon our beloved country, Ghana.