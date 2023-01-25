NDC: Three persons engaged in violence at Congress granted GH¢50 million bail

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

One of three persons accused and standing trial for the alleged involvement in the violent disturbances at the National Youth Organiser and Women Wing Congress of the NDC has changed his plea of guilty to the prohibition of vigilante groups and activities.



The accused, Dauda Mohammed was put before an Accra Circuit Court on January 10, 2023, without any legal representation, and after pleading guilty, the Court convicted him on his plea and deferred his sentencing to Wednesday, January 25, 2023. But at the court’s hearing today, Dauda who is now legally represented by Beatrice Annangfio had his plea retaken.



The Lawyer urged the Court to set aside the previous proceeding under Section 199 of Act 30.



She submitted that at the time the accused pleaded guilty simplicita, he did not know that it was a judicial confession and was also waiving his right.



Madam Annangfio contended that the accused did not appreciate the plea of guilty simplicita, adding that the charge was not explained to him by a certified Hausa interpreter.



She contended that the accused would be denied justice if his plea is not retaken.



The prosecutor Superintendent Sylvester Asare opposed the submission of the defence challenging the jurisdiction of the court to set aside its conviction.



Having listened to the arguments of both the defence and the prosecution, the Judge Samuel Bright Acquah ruled that the Court erred in allowing the accused to take his plea when he was not properly explained to him. Dauda and the two other accomplices



Abdul Haild Shaibu and Razak Ibrahim have each been admitted to bail in the sum of 50,000 Cedis with two sureties who should be public servants earning not less than 2,000 cedis.



The sureties should reside within the jurisdiction of the court. The accused have been ordered to report to the Police twice a week.



The three accused persons are among some sixteen persons declared wanted by the Police for allegedly causing the disturbances at the Congress held last December 10 at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The violence led to three persons sustaining injuries and the destruction of property. The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, stated that the accused are not vigilantes worthy of prosecution. According to him, they are party faithful.