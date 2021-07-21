NDC Sowutuom demands removal of GNFS signpost

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anyaa Sowutuom branch, has demanded the immediate removal of the signpost on the newly inaugurated Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) station in the area.



The plaque with inscription: “This Municipal Fire Station Was Built By The Ga Central Municipal Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Dr Emmanuel Lamptey (Municipal Chief Executive), May 2021” has been described by constituency executives of the party as misleading.



They warned that failure to remove the signpost and replace it with the correct information would force party members and supporters to besiege the premises of the Assembly to protest their displeasure about the misleading information.



The edifice, which was initiated during the tenure of late Mills-led administration and completed by the past Municipal Chief Executive, Aristo Aryee under the Mahama-led administration has been under lock and key since 2017 until recently when Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, the Municipal Chief Executive inserted the signpost with his name as architect of the project.



Describing the development as deceptive, Ralph Apetorgbor, NDC Anyaa Sowutuom Deputy Communications Officer, said the edifice was put up during the Mahama-led administration but was not inaugurated before the party lost the 2016 elections.



“The NDC considers it deceptive and tacky for Dr Lamptey to seek to claim credit for projects he never conceptualised, commenced or constructed to near completion, just because he found himself in office at the point of inauguration and we demand immediate removal of the signpost.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government should refrain from taking credit for projects constructed by former NDC appointees since Dr Lamptey acted unpatriotic when he inscribed his name on the signpost for a project completed before he took office,” Mr Apetorgbor added.



According to him, Dr Lamptey had not laid a single block to inscribe his name on the signpost rather the GNFS was inaugurated by him.



When the Ghanaian Times contacted the Assembly Member for Anyaa Sowutuom, Michael Acquah, confirmed the project was completed before the government took over the administration of the country from the NDC and bemoaned the inscription on the signpost which he described as dishonest, adding that “politics should be about honesty to the citizenry”.



