NDC Sowutuom demands removal of GNFS plaque

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anyaa Sowutuom branch, has demanded the immediate removal of the plaque on the newly- inaugurated Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) station in the area.



The plaque with inscription: “This Municipal Fire Station Was Built By The Ga Central Municipal Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Dr Emmanuel Lamptey (Municipal Chief Executive), May 2021” has been described by constituency executives of the party as misleading.



They warned that failure to remove and replace it with the correct information would force party members and supporters to besiege the premises of the Assembly to protest the misleading information.



The edifice, which was initiated during the tenure of late Mills-led administration and completed by the past Municipal Chief Executive, Aristo Aryee, under the Mahama-led administration, has been under lock and key since 2017 until recently when Dr Lamptey, placed the plaque with his name as initiator of the project.



Describing the development as deceptive, Ralph Apetorgbor, NDC Anyaa Sowutuom Deputy Communications Officer, said the edifice could not be inaugurated before the party lost the 2016 elections.



“The NDC considers it deceptive and tacky for Dr Lamptey to seek to claim credit for projects he never conceptualised, commenced or constructed to near completion, just because he found himself in office at the point of inauguration and we demand immediate removal of the plaque.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government should refrain from taking credit for projects constructed by former NDC appointees since Dr Lamptey acted unpatriotic when he inscribed his name on the plaque for a project completed before he took office,” Mr Apetorgbor added.



According to him, Dr Lamptey had not laid a single block to inscribe his name on the plaque rather the GNFS building was inaugurated by him.



When the Ghanaian Times contacted the Assembly Member for Anyaa, Mr. Michael Acquah, confirmed the project was completed before the government took over the administration of the country from the NDC and bemoaned the inscription on the signpost which he described as dishonest, adding that “politics should be about honesty to the citizenry”.