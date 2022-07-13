NDC South Africa chapter supports Ayensuoano Constituency

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chapter in South Africa, has in partnership with the Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, in the Eastern Region, provided ten mechanized boreholes to the constituency.



The initiative is phase one of the “Operation 100” boreholes in the constituency, facilitated by the NDC Chapter in South Africa.



The ten boreholes are in Bepoase, Coaltar, Krabokese Amadi, Marfokrom, Sowatey New Town, Kofi Pare, Asuboi, Yakoko Kwadwofosu, Kyekyewere Achiase, and Ayekokuoso Agbmehia.



Mr Teddy Saforo Addi Member of Parliament for Ayensuoano Constituency, at the Commissioning and Handing Over of the projects, expressed delight with the progress made through his partnership with the NDC Chapter in South Africa.



He said the decision to construct boreholes for the selected communities in the constituency was as a result of a thorough needs assessment.







The MP expressed appreciation to the NDC Chapter in South Africa for their immense support in realizing his agenda of providing portable water for the area.

Mr Alex Segbefia Director-In-Charge of International Relations of NDC commended the MP for his selfless efforts.



“The decision to bring the project to the community is a selfless one. When he was approached by the NDC Chapter in South Africa, he did not ask for what would benefit him as an individual or the party but the constituency.





“This a project through an initiative of the MP and the NDC Chapter in South Africa. It has no political colour because the entire constituency will benefit,” he added.







He also commended the NDC Chapter on South Africa for the initiative and support to the constituency.



