NDC Registration: Join us, let’s build together – Duffuor woos new members

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A leading member of the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has urged Ghanaians to register and become members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Ahead of the Registration for new members slated for Saturday, May 21st, 2022 in all branches across the country, the former Finance Minister said:” Join us, let’s build the NDC together.



He asked persons hoping to join the main opposition party to either register at a local branch or in any TEIN local chapter if the applicant is a student.



The registration of new members comes after the replacement of ID cards for old members.



Meanwhile, the party leadership has said the records of 4.5 million members have so far been digitised in the lead-up to the internal elections.



