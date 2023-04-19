NDC Primaries: Kojo Jones’ MP ambition frozen over eligibility concerns

Politics of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress at its meeting on Tuesday April 18, 2023 deferred its decision on the eligibility of Emmanuel Jones Mensah, an aspirant in the Keta Constituency Parliamentary primaries of the party.



This was after FEC considered the report of a special committee that has been set up to determine certain special appeals emanating from the decisions of vetting committees of the party.



During deliberations on the findings of the special committee by FEC, it allegedly became apparent that Mr. Emmanuel Jones Mensah’s name is not in the official Ashaiman database of the party as at 2018.



At the said meeting, some members of FEC presented strong evidence that suggests that the aspirant’s name must have been wrongfully inserted in the VALCO BASE FLAT 1A branch register.



“The General Secretary has asked that we put that on hold for further checks. There are issues of impersonation and falsification of documents,” the deputy general secretary of the party Mustapha Gbande told Starrfm.com.gh on Wednesday April 19.



FEC is expected to take a final decision on the eligibility or otherwise of the embattled parliamentary aspirant upon receipt of a report from the party official who is responsible for the maintenance of the database of the party.