NDC Primaries: Duffuor’s action not deeply thought through – Inusah Feseini

General News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Member of Parliament of the Tamale Central Constituency and former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, has taken a swipe at the flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and his petition to the court to put an injunction on the upcoming primaries of the party.



According to him, the action of the flagbearer hopeful was not deeply thought through.



He was speaking on Joy News’ AM Show.



The former lawmaker indicated that the suit about the delegates has no grounds.



“By the arrangement in our constitution, you cannot raise an issue about the delegates, they are known. Before now, Dr Kwabena Duffour and his team were out and about campaigning, appealing to the delegates for a vote, who’s delegates were they appealing to? Is the team suggesting that they didn’t know the delegates they were appealing to elicit their vote, to vote for them in the impending primaries? So that is why I say his action has been not thought through,” he said.



The former MP also added that laid down processes in the party needs to be exhausted before resorting to external processes such as the court for the overarching unity of the party.



“Where an organization has internal processes for resolving conflict, a duty is posed on members of the organization to exhaust the internal processes before resorting to external processes. Why? because of the unity and cohesion of the party,”

he added.



Meanwhile, the lawyers of Dr Kwabena Duffuor's lawyers announced a discontinuation of the case.



Dr Kwabena Duffuor withdrawn the interlocutory injunction filed against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





NW/OGB