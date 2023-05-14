NDC Primaries: Dorcas Afo-Toffey retained as Jomoro parliamentary candidate

Politics of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has been maintained as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for elections 2024.



The opposition NDC held their presidential and parliamentary primaries in some constituencies across the country on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



In the Jomoro constituency, the primaries took place at Bawia School Park near Samenye.



The total valid vote cast for the parliamentary primaries was 1,749 and one (1) rejected ballot paper.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey who became MP in the area in 2021, polled 1,574 voting representing 89.9 percent to beat her main contender, Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo who managed to amass 175 votes representing 10 percent.



In the 2019 Jomoro NDC parliamentary primaries, Dorcas Afo-Toffey got 1,324 votes while Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo had 188 votes.



The 2023 parliamentary primaries were surprised by the Jomoro Municipal Electoral Commission led by its Returning Officer, Mr. Samuel Mensah.



The Jomoro Municipal Police Command was hired to maintain law and order during and after the exercise.



Everything went on smoothly without any form of violence.



Addressing the rank and file of the party immediately after her victory at Bawia Basic School Park, Dorcas Afo-Toffey gave thanks to Almighty God for giving her another victory in NDC parliamentary primaries.



She thanked the delegates who voted for her to lead the party for the election 2024.



"I will thank our Father in Heaven for the beautiful thing He has done for me and the entire Jomoro NDC. I also thank those who got faith in me by voting massively for me, God bless everybody and give us long lives", she acknowledged.



She also commended the officials of the Jomoro Municipal Electoral Commission, the state security and the media who dedicated their time and lives to support the primaries to come to a close peacefully.



"Let me also thank the Electoral Commission, the security services, the media and others who supported us to conduct our elections in a peaceful manner. I also want to use this opportunity to thank my colleague MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira who came here to support the election. God bless General Peter Augustine Blay, General Musah, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle and all NDC Constituency Executives. I'm very proud of them," she said.



She seized the opportunity to call on her contender, Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo and his supporters to join her in retaining the Jomoro NDC parliamentary seat for NDC in 2024.



She described the election as a friendly game by urging her supporters not to mock her contender, Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo in their jubilation.



"We are one family so we shouldn't see my contender, Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo as our enemy, don't tease him in your jubilation, let your jubilation be moderate. As for me, I see this contest as a friendly match, the main contest is the 2024 elections so I will appeal to my senior brother Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo to bring his supporters on board for victory in 2024," she called.



She was optimistic that she would retain the Jomoro parliamentary seat in 2024 for NDC.



"I'm very hopeful and optimistic that come 2024, NDC will win the Jomoro parliamentary seat and the presidential seat. We have made Jomoro NDC so attractive. This morning a lot of people told me that they wished today's election was to be 2024 elections like they would vote massively for NDC against the NPP," she stated.



She urged Ghanaians to rally behind former president John Dramani Mahama to kick out the incompetent NPP government from power in 2024.



"The NPP government has mismanaged the economy and there is no we are going to forgive them in 2024 so I will call on Ghanaians to support the NDC and His Excellency John Mahama to kick out the incompetent NPP government from power in 2024," she ended.



Kofi Arko Nokoe, Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP who joined Dorcas Afo-Toffey to celebrate her landslide victory, commended the rank and file of the party for reposing trust in Dorcas Afo-Toffey.



He appealed to the NDC members in the area to remain committed to Dorcas Afo-Toffey to retain the parliamentary seat in 2024.



Kofi Arko Nokoe who used the occasion to celebrate his 40th birthday, pledged to support Dorcas Afo-Toffey in Parliament to succeed.



"Dorcas Afo-Toffey is performing well in Parliament and I'm happy you have retained her as your parliamentary candidate, let me assure you that I, Kofi Arko Nokoe will continue to support Dorcas Afo-Toffey in parliament to succeed because we the three NDC MPs in Nzemaland led by Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, are one and united," he said.