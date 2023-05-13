NDC Primaries: Delegates threaten to boycott primaries over GH¢40 Mahama promise

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Some delegates in the Sefwi Wiawso constituency have threatened to boycott the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the Nationals Democratic Congress (NDC) if the leaders fail to pay them the GH¢40.00 money promised by the John Mahama camp.



The former President and flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, John Mahama ahead of the primaries, promised Gh¢40.00 transportation support for each delegate to aid their movements to the various polling centres.



In a video posted on Joy News’ official Twitter handle, the delegates were captured exchanging words among themselves while others chant ‘yen tuoo, yen tu’ to wit ‘we won't vote, we won't vote’.



The primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently underway to select the flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.



