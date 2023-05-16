NDC Primaries: Amenfi Central MP defeated by Keche’s wife

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The wife of popular artiste Andrew Keche, has defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central in the Western Region, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah in the just-ended opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah was challenged by four qualified NDC members including Joana Gyan Cudjoe (Keche’s wife) in a keenly parliamentary primaries in Amenfi Central.



Peter Kwakye-Ackah rose from being a District Chief Executive (DCE) to become MP for Amenfi Central on January 7, 2017. He was the DCE for Amenfi Central during John Mahama's era.



At the end of the Saturday's Amenfi Central parliamentary race, Joana Gyan Cudjoe secured 756 votes representing 52.3 percent to floor the sitting MP, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah who had 575 votes representing 39.7 percent.



The rest, Daniel Appiah polled 73 votes representing 5.05 percent, Karl Mark Arhin managed to get 39 votes representing 2.6 percent and Elijah Jones Appiah also got 2 votes representing 0.13 percent.



1445 valid votes were recorded and 41 votes were rejected.



Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah who bragged during the campaign that he would win the primaries in the area left the voting center before the declaration of the certified results.



He is yet to speak about his defeat to the media.



Addressing some delegates and sympathisers of NDC in Amenfi Central, Joana Yaw Cudjoe commended persons and delegates who supported her to emerge victorious in the heated race.



"In fact, the race wasn't simple for me, I passed through a lot, they nearly disqualified me from contesting, today I have been elected as your 2024 Parliamentary Candidate and I'm most grateful, God bless everyone who helped me to achieve this victory", she acknowledged.



She pledged to unite the rank and file of the party before 2024 general elections.



"If you look at the result, it tells you that we have a lot of work to do towards 2024 but let me assure you that I'm ever ready to unite the rank and file of the party, this victory is not for me alone but for all", she stated



She called on her opponents in the race to bring their worried supporters on board.



She also promised to work harder to retain the Amenfi Central parliamentary seat for NDC in 2024.



Joana Gyan Cudjoe took the opportunity to urge the rank and file of the party to continue to keep faith in former president John Dramani Mahama to recapture political power from the NPP government in 2024.