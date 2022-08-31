You are here: HomeNews2022 08 31Article 1614017

Politics of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC Presidential Primaries: Businessman vows to beat Mahama to lead party in 2024

A 43-year-old businessman based in the United Kingdom, Ernest Kobeah has announced he would be contesting as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, he believes he is the right person to challenge former president John Dramani Mahama ahead of the flagbearership race of the party.

Mr. Kobeah who has been living in the UK for over 20 years in a Facebook post, said,

“I am the New Face to Challenge Former President John Dramani Mahama in the NDC Presidential slot.

“With my expertise in development, I am hopeful the country will be in the right direction.”

NYA/WA

