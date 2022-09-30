NDC Polls: Jomoro Communications Officer submits nomination forms for re-election

Regional News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer of Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Patrick Ellonu, has submitted his nomination forms to seek re-election in the party's constituency elections.



The NDC Constituency Executive elections are slated for 22nd, and 23rd October 2022 and the vetting of aspirants is also scheduled to take place on 2nd October 2022 at the party's office at Half Assini.



Speaking to the newsmen in the area after submitting his nomination forms, Patrick Ellonu thanked the rank and file of the party for supporting him as their Constituency Communications Officer.



Patrick Ellonu, who became the Jomoro NDC's Constituency Communications Officer in 2014, stated that his re-election was not to advance any personal interest but rather to fight for the party to retain the Parliamentary seat in the area and increase the votes of John Mahama in 2024.



"My re-election bid is not to pursue or advance any personal interest but rather a clarion call, borne out of the need to strengthen and boost the fortunes of our party", he emphasised.



He said, "election 2024 is not an experiment, neither is it a trial and error event to be left to inexperienced individuals who have little or no experience and knowledge about the current political terrain.



"Taking into cognisance how serious election 2024 promises to be, it is imperative and incumbent on us to maintain and elect competent, well-experienced and courageous leaders to be in the helm of affairs", he added.



He said the party in the area needs a seasoned communicator to lead the Communications Directorate towards the 2024 general elections.



"The Communications Directorate is no exception; we need a seasoned communicator who can rise up to the occasion and make Jomoro NDC attractive to the average constituent", he said.



He took the opportunity to caution those aspirants and their supporters peddling lies about him to put an immediate stop to it.



"Let no desperate persons peddle blatant falsehood against my personality all in the name of parochial and selfish personal interest to the detriment of the broader interest of the party.



"Even those engineering this diabolic agenda can attest to the sacrosanct fact that my competence, hard work and sacrifices to the course of the party over the decades are unquestionable", he warned.



He emphasised, "admittedly, I have got my flaws just as any human being on this earth but I have always put the interest of the party first and at heart, even in the dark days when we badly needed brave men to fearlessly defend the party in the constituency.



"The Latter Day Saints and the self-acclaimed all-knowing intellectuals were no where to be found".



He stated that "indeed, my ultimate vision is to devise concrete strategies vis-a-vis our communication system to "break the 4" by making her secure second term and beyond".



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal to the delegates to vote massively for him to retain him as the party's Constituency Communications Officer.



"Having successfully filed and submitted my nomination form, I call on our delegates, party faithfuls and sympathisers in all humility, to rally behind me as I seek re-election for the collective interest of our party. It is about 2024. It is about the future of JOMORO NDC", he concluded.