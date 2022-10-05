NDC Polls: Former Jomoro Chairman cleared to contest as Constituency Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman of Jomoro in the Western Region, Gideon Koniba, has been cleared by the Vetting Committee to contest as Constituency Chairman for NDC in the area.



Gideon Koniba became the Jomoro NDC Constituency Chairman in 2024 and was suspended by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party over alleged misappropriation of funds in 2017.



This suspension prevented Gideon Gideon from seeking re-election in 2018. The leadership of the party at the national level in early 2020 lifted the suspension on him and urged him to fully participate in the party's activities.



On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Half Assini, the Vetting Committee of the party vetted Gideon Koniba and cleared him to contest in the upcoming Jomoro NDC Constituency Executives Elections.



Gideon Koniba is contesting against the incumbent Constituency Chairman, Anthony Benle, and another person from Half Assini, Alphonse Amihere.



Immediately after the vetting, balloting was done and Gideon Koniba picked the number two position.



Speaking to the media in the area, Gideon Koniba gave thanks to Almighty God for protecting his life till today.



He also thanked God for exonerating him over the allegation put on him when he was the constituency Chairman.



"I thank God that I'm still alive. I also thank Almighty God that the allegation leveled against me which couldn't give me the opportunity to seek re-election in 2018, today the leadership of the party has cleared me as a free man," he said.



Gideon Koniba seized the opportunity to thank the rank and file of the party for calling on him to contest in this year's Constituency Executives Elections.



"In fact, I'm most grateful to the rank and file of the party for calling on me to contest as Constituency Chairman, it tells you that during my Chairmanship, I supported the grassroots," he stated.



"During my Chairmanship, I did a lot to help our party members at the various communities and nobody can say I did not help the party in Jomoro," he added.



He pledged, "Let me put on record that I will not attack my current Constituency Chairman that he hasn't helped the party but our NDC party is democratic so when it comes to internal elections, every qualified NDC member has the right to contest for any position of his strength."



He, therefore, called on other candidates to avoid using offensive and abusive in their campaign activities.



He took the opportunity to appeal to the distinguished delegates to vote to elect him to be their Constituency Chairman to help retain the Jomoro Parliamentary seat in 2024.



"Let me plead with our distinguished delegates in Jomoro to elect me as their Constituency Chairman towards the general elections in 2024," he said.



He emphasized that "If God permits and I become the Jomoro NDC Constituency Chairman again, I will do more work than what I did in 2014 and 2016. I will support our Parliamentary Candidate to retain the Jomoro Parliamentary seat for NDC in 2024. I believe in God that I will win and immediately after the constituency elections, I will bring the defeated candidates on board to work for the party, I'm a unifier and I will unite the party, as for me I dislike division."



Gideon Koniba who has been a darling boy for former President John Mahama took the opportunity to declare his total support for former President John Mahama ahead of the NDC presidential primaries in 2023.



The Jomoro Constituency Executives Elections is slated for Saturday, October 22, 2022.