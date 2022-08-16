NDC Northern Regional Chairman is dead

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Mobla, is reported dead.



This was disclosed by the Deputy Youth Organizer of the NDC, Edem Agbana, in a post shared on Facebook.



Edem Agbana described Alhaji Mobla as a father figure who has natured most of the current leaders of the party.



“We lost our Northern Regional Chairman, Alhaji Mobla. An amazing man and father is gone. A few weeks ago, he asked the Northern Regional Secretary, Alhaji Abdul Salam to call me so he(Alhaji Mobla) could speak with me.



“Aside his encouraging words, he asked me to visit him for a few things. I promised him a visit after an impending trip abroad, Chairman couldn’t wait for me to visit him again for his fatherly blessings and prayers. May Allah grant him rest,” the post by Agbana read.



Also, a statement released by the family of the Northern Regional indicated that he passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, around 2:45 pm after being on admission at the Internal Care Unit at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Alhaji Mobla, who was also the chief of Tugu-Yapala in the Dagbon Traditional Area, is said to have died at age 84.



The family indicated that he will be buried on Tuesday at 5:00 pm according to Islamic customs.



IB/BOG